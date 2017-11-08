in Playground
9 Comments

Expanding Grid Item Animation

A grid item animation where the thumbnail scales up when the details view is opened. Based on the Dribbble shot "Surf Project" by Filip Slováček.
expandinggrid_featured
Today we’d like to share a simple implementation of a grid animation with you that is based on the Dribbble shot Surf Project by Filip Slováček. When a grid item is clicked, the background and the thumbnail are scaled up and moved to their fullscreen position. While the Dribbble shot is an animation for the mobile phone, we thought we could explore this concept for the desktop, too. We are using anime.js by Julian Garnier.

Attention: For the demo we use some modern CSS properties like CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid and CSS variables without a fallback, so please view them in a up-to-date browser.

Have a look at the screenshots:

expandinggrid01

expandinggrid02

expandinggrid03

References and Credits

Find this project on Github
Previous:

Tagged with:

Feedback 9

    • 2

      Thanks a lot for the feedback! Could you give it another try and let me know if this always happens or just sometimes? Thanks a lot, cheers, ML

  2. 3

    Really nice effect, I’d probably use overflow hidden on the body when the large product preview is open to prevent scrolling. ?

    Reply
  3. 4

    Would be nice if this worked with hashtags on the URL so that it was more SEO friendly. Ditto to Javier on the page scrolling / overflow hidden when a window pops up.

    Reply
    • 5

      Looking briefly at the code I think it can be easily achieved with some :target selector (yet I think that was not the point of that demo of a sexy animation on expanding grid items :P ).

      As always, that’s a very cool stuff, quite inspiring, thanks for sharing!

  7. 9

    Very nice! I am having an issue though… I’m trying to impliment this in a WordPress theme. All necissary JS and CSS is being included in the theme and is loading fine but the interactions are not triggering because it’s throwing a TypeError: DOM.grid is null … Works perfectly fine outside of WordPress for me though.

    Reply

