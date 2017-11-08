Expanding Grid Item Animation

Today we’d like to share a simple implementation of a grid animation with you that is based on the Dribbble shot Surf Project by Filip Slováček. When a grid item is clicked, the background and the thumbnail are scaled up and moved to their fullscreen position. While the Dribbble shot is an animation for the mobile phone, we thought we could explore this concept for the desktop, too. We are using anime.js by Julian Garnier.
References and Credits
- anime.js by Julian Garnier
- imagesLoaded by Dave DeSandro
- Guitar icon by iconnice
- Guitar vector designed by Freepik
- Patterns by Pixel Buddha
FYI when testing https://tympanus.net/Development/ExpandingGridItemAnimation/ on small screen (mobile size), click to expand shows wrong image for about 3 seconds (shows the earlier expanded image).
Thanks a lot for the feedback! Could you give it another try and let me know if this always happens or just sometimes? Thanks a lot, cheers, ML
Really nice effect, I’d probably use overflow hidden on the body when the large product preview is open to prevent scrolling. ?
Would be nice if this worked with hashtags on the URL so that it was more SEO friendly. Ditto to Javier on the page scrolling / overflow hidden when a window pops up.
Looking briefly at the code I think it can be easily achieved with some :target selector (yet I think that was not the point of that demo of a sexy animation on expanding grid items :P ).
As always, that’s a very cool stuff, quite inspiring, thanks for sharing!
Fantastic. So now we are back to our regularly scheduled programs. It works for me!
NICE, I like a lot!
This is really cool
Very nice! I am having an issue though… I’m trying to impliment this in a WordPress theme. All necissary JS and CSS is being included in the theme and is loading fine but the interactions are not triggering because it’s throwing a TypeError: DOM.grid is null … Works perfectly fine outside of WordPress for me though.