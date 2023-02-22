Some More On-Scroll Typography Animations

Last month, we shared some typography animations with you that were triggered by scrolling the page. We experimented with different animations and transform origins, creating a range of effects.

After receiving some great feedback and because we are in love with typography animations, we decided to create a second set. In this volume, we explore some more ideas, using perspective and sequential animations.

Movement and transformation of type elements is such a great way to bring a design to life. And the possibilities are endless.

Of course, it’s important to use typographic animation wisely and not excessively. We hope that two sets inspire you to think creatively about typography and explore new ways to add movement and interest to your designs!

